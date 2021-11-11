Yang

BEKKI YANG has been promoted to Senior VP/Sales at iHEARTMEDIA/MINNEAPOLIS. A 22-year iHEARTMEDIA veteran, YANG had been VP/Sales for the cluster. YANG will oversee both the broadcast and digital sales efforts of the cluster and report to Market President GREG ALEXANDER.

ALEXANDER commented, "BEKKI thinks big and acts big. Innovation and creative thinking are at the core of her career success. I’m thrilled to promote her to Senior Vice President of Sales."

YANG added, "I’ve had a very long career with iHEARTMEDIA and I couldn’t be more excited to take on this new role with the iHEARTMEDIA/MINNEAPOLIS team. I look forward to the continued success that MINNEAPOLIS has established while adding new ideas and leadership to the team."

The iHEARTMEDIA MINNEAPOLIS cluster includes Top 40 KDWB, Country KEEY (K102), Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3), Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1), News-Talk KTLK-A (TWIN CITIES NEWS/TALK AM 1130), Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108), Hip Hop KTCZ-HD3-K273BH (HOT 102.5), News KQQL-HD2-W227BF (BIN 93.3), and Sports KQQL-HD3-K244FE (KFAN PLUS).

« back to Net News