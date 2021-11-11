Thursday, Nov. 18

BENZTOWN and ENVISIONWISE are set to host a free webinar, "5 Ways You’re Leaving Digital Dollars on the Table". This 45-minute free webinar for radio professionals features MCVAY MEDIA Pres. MIKE MCVAY and ENVISIONWISE Founder/CEO JACKIE PARKS discuss specific tools for optimizing station revenue through station websites, including blogs, ad inventory, contesting, sponsorships, and e-clubs.

The free webinar is THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18 at 9a (PT)/12p (ET). You can sign up here.

