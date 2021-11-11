Ups 10 Staffers

Effective immediately, MNRK MUSIC GROUP has promoted 10 employees across its divisions.

MNRK MUSIC GROUP Pres. & CEO CHRIS TAYLOR commented, "Our team has weathered a pandemic and a sales process while delivering record results across all our business areas. These promotions recognize the incredible resilience of our people who continue to deliver results for the artists that trust us with their careers."

HOWARD GRENE moves up to VP/Royalties, Licensing & Rights from his VP/Royalties position.

BILL MEIS has been named VP/Digital Marketing. He was Dir./Metal & Rock.

Promoted to VP/Artist Development, A&R is EBRAHIM RASHEED, up from Dir./Artist Development, A&R.

Dir./Operations, Artist Management SARAH OSGOODE moves up to VP/Operations, Artist Management.

NASHVILLE-based PAUL COLSON is promoted to VP/Sales and New Business Strategy from VP/Sales.

Also in the MNRK NASHVILLE office, OMEGA GEORGE moves from Dir./Marketing, Strategic Partnerships and Label Relations to VP/Marketing, Strategic Partnerships and Label Relations.

In the UK, Artist Manager INA DUBOIS moves up to VP/Management and International.

Also in the UK, DAN SMITH is promoted to Head of Promotion. He had been Promotion Manager.

At MNRK MUSIC GROUP's DUALTONE, JOSEPH LUSCINSKI is now SVP/Production and Design. He had been VP/Production.

Also at DUALTONE, PATRICK BLAKELY is promoted to VP/Finance having been Sr. Dir./Finance.

Both LUSCINSKI and BLAKELY are based in NASHVILLE.

