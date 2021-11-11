Deadline Approaching

Time is ticking down to register for RAB's virtual sales workshop, RADIO SALES ESSENTIALS. The one-day workshop is NOVEMBER 16, from 9a - 4:30p CST. The workshop is an opportunity for new and experienced sales pros to learn, develop and strengthen their sales skills and knowledge.

Tuition for the workshop is $99 for RAB members.

For information, reach out to KIM JOHNSON at (972) 753-6759 or kjohnson@rab.com.





