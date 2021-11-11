Dylan

50 EGG MUSIC, DUCKMAN and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE have jointly inked a publishing deal with songwriter ERIK DYLAN.

DYLAN co-wrote RILEY GREEN's hit, "There Was This Girl," and contributed to LUKE COMBS' album, "What You See Is What You Get." He has also written songs recorded by Country artists PARKER McCOLLUM, BRANTLEY GILBERT, ELVIE SHANE, ASHLAND CRAFT, KIP MOORE, TRISHA YEARWOOD, RAY FULCHER, JUSTIN MOORE, ELI YOUNG BAND and BRENT COBB.

DYLAN is also an artist. His "JJ's Market" was named one of AMERICAN SONGWRITER magazine's "Top 20 Songs of 2020." He has also had collaborations in his past albums with COMBS and STEVE EARLE.

« see more Net News