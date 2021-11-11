UK’s ROYSTON CLUB has a new single via MODERN SKY/RUN ON RECORDS called "Mrs Narcissistic." It's from their debut EP, Lying Here Wasting Away, released last month. The end of 2020 saw the band sign to RUN ON RECORDS and MODERN SKY UK to release their previous single “Coasting” which took the band past the one million streams milestone on SPOTIFY. The band are now looking to take their upbeat, breezy sound to the next level. Can they do it? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

