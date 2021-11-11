Caption: Time to vote

The ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE team wants your Hot Picks for 2021. What were the five hottest singles of the year, according to you? And, by you, we mean all of our radio, record, syndication, consulting, publishing and affiliated Country music industry readers.

Send your list -- just artist names, song titles, and label (no comments needed) -- to Sr. Editor PHYLLIS STARK, or Editorial Asst. LAURA MOXLEY by TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30th. The lists will be included in our annual Year-End Special on the site. Happy voting!

