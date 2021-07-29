Bryant

COLEMAN INSIGHTS has promoted Field Coordinator KIMBERLY BRYANT to the newly created position of Dir./Client Services for the media research firm. Her promotion is effective MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15th.

In her new role, BRYANT will support the COLEMAN INSIGHTS consultant team on projects and serve as a central point of contact for the company’s clients. BRYANT started with COLEMAN INSIGHTS as a part-time Research Assistant in 2004, and was promoted to Field Coordinator in 2018.

COLEMAN INSIGHTS Pres. WARREN KURTZMAN said, “We have created the Director/Client Services position to ensure our clients continue to receive the highest level of attention and service. KIMBERLY is the perfect person to handle this position and is well deserving of this promotion. She has always been laser-focused on supporting our teams internally and ensuring projects stay on track for our clients.”

BRYANT added, “I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to playing a larger role at the company, as I truly love being a part of the COLEMAN INSIGHTS family.”

