AIMP forms Young Professional Committee

The NASHVILLE Chapter Board of Directors for the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has formed a Young Professional Committee. The committee's goal is to educate and inform about the inner workings of independent music publishing, and encourage members in the young professional music community in MUSIC CITY. The new group's senior advisors are music publishing veterans REE GUYER of WRENSONG ENTERTAINMENT and COURTNEY CRIST of ANTHEM ENTERTAINENT.

The new committee has also announced its first event, "The Masked Singer of MUSIC ROW," featuring industry executives that will disguise themselves and perform as they do on the FOX show "The Masked Singer." The event is set to take place on TUESDAY, JANUARY 11th, 2022, at a location to be announced in the coming weeks.

“One of our most important goals at AIMP NASHVILLE is to strengthen our independent publishing community by educating and inspiring the next generation of leaders in our field," said National Chair/AIMP NASHVILLE Chapter Pres. JOHN OZIER. "Each member of our Young Professional Committee is a testament to the success of that approach. These talented young executives represent the future of NASHVILLE independent music publishing, and we are excited to work with them as they innovate new ways to engage our community.”

The AIMP NASHVILLE Young Professional Committee's founding members are:

RALEIGH BERSCHBACK, THE MLC

SHAINA BOTWIN, BOOM MUSIC GROUP

JAMIE BRUNO, ECLIPSE MUSIC GROUP

MAURNA DONOVAN, WRENSONG ENTERTAINMENT

JAKE GEAR, HANG YOUR HAT MUSIC

MIKE GIANGRECO, BIG LOUD PUBLISHING

NINA JENKINS, JODY WILLIAMS SONGS

MARYANN KEEN, BMI

TAYLOR LAMB, RED CREATIVE

LAUREN LIEU, PLAY IT AGAIN PUBLISHING

SOPHIE MOLL, JRM PUBLISHING

MEGAN PEKAR, LOEB & LOEB

CIARA SHORTRIDGE, CURB/WORD PUBLISHING

HARRISON SOKOLOFF, KING PEN MUSIC

ALEX TAMASHUNAS, CREATIVE NATION

