Veterans Honored With Classic Marvin Gaye Video

In honor of VETERANS DAY, MOTOWN/UME and PARALYZED VETERANS OF AMERICA (PVA), have teamed up to premiere a new animated video for MARVIN GAYE’s classic holiday masterpiece, “I Want to Come Home For Christmas.”

When composer FOREST HAIRSTON approached GAYE with the concept of a song supporting AMERICA’s prisoners of war, GAYE crafted “I Want to Come Home For Christmas.” Told from a soldier’s perspective, the song, now available on the MOTOWN/UME album YOU’RE THE MAN, remains powerfully relevant as an anthem supporting AMERICA’s POW/MIA community, as well as the many troops who are away from home during the holiday season.

PVA National Pres. CHARLES BROWN said, “When PVA was approached to team with MOTOWN/UME in celebration of a new MARVIN GAYE song about a soldier wanting to be home for CHRISTMAS, we had to say yes. Most servicemembers at one time or another had to be away from home during CHRISTMAS and paralyzed veterans even suffer holiday isolation today. We couldn’t think of anything more appropriate than launching MARVIN GAYE’s new song and video on Veteran’s Day.”

Pres./CEO, UME BRUCE RESNIKOFF added, “On this VETERAN’S DAY, we are proud to partner with PARALYZED VETERANS OF AMERICA in honor of all those who have served and PVA’s work on their behalf. MARVIN GAYE knew first-hand what so many veterans and their loved ones experience and gives it an anthemic voice with ‘I Want to Come Home for Christmas’ in the way that only MARVIN can. This new animated video is intended to remind AMERICA of – and to honor – their service.”





Click here to watch the video.

« see more Net News