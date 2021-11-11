Streaming Live December 18th

JOE WALSH has announced details for "VetsAid 2021", his 5th annual music festival offering with proceeds going directly to Veterans services. "VetsAid 2021: The Basement Show" is a ticketed event and will be streamed live on DECEMBER 18th, 2021 via vetsaid.veeps.com. Tickets are on-sale to the public now.This year's event will feature a live performance from WALSH, along with WADDY WACHTEL, LEE SKLAR, RUSS KUNKEL and some surprise guests.

WALSH said, “With variable COVID rates throughout the summer and fall, I wasn’t comfortable putting together the kind of live festival that our fans and performers have come to expect and deserve. I was so pleased with last year’s streaming festival that I thought we could try something even cooler this time around. Join me and my buddies for an old-fashioned basement jam live from my house to yours where I will debut some brand new songs, play some favorites, share some never-before-seen footage and performances from past "VetsAid shows" and… who knows who will show up and what might happen?!”

WALSH launched "VetsAid" on SEPTEMBER 20, 2017 with an inaugural concert at the EAGLEBANK ARENA in FAIRFAX, VA. For more information, visit www.vetsaid.org.

