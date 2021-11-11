(Photo: Erika Goldring)

BLAKE SHELTON, in partnership with RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES (RHP), plans to open his latest OLE RED bar and restaurant location in LAS VEGAS. It will be situated in front of BALLY’S LAS VEGAS at the GRAND BAZAAR SHOPS on the southeast corner of LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD and FLAMINGO ROAD.

The location, expected to open in 2023, will be the chain's first in the western UNITED STATES. The project will cost an estimated $30 million. The four-story building will feature a main dining floor and two additional guest floors overlooking a central stage with state-of-the-art video, acoustics and lighting. It will also include a 4,500 square-foot rooftop with views of the LAS VEGAS cityscape.

“LAS VEGAS is one of the most important leisure playgrounds on the planet with over 40 million tourists a year,” said RHP Chairman/CEO COLIN REED. “As we expand this brand into tourist and convention-focused markets, LAS VEGAS is a natural fit since many of its top feeder markets are home to high concentrations of Country lifestyle consumers. We are excited to have the opportunity to develop a flagship OLE RED location on such a coveted piece of commercial real estate within the CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT empire where over 100,000 people walk by each day.”

With an approximated size of 27,000 square feet and 686 seats, the LAS VEGAS location will be the brand’s largest location to date. It will join existing OLE RED locations in downtown NASHVILLE; ORLANDO; TISHOMINGO, OK; GATLINBURG, TN; and one planned to open next year at NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

