Nominations Announced November 23rd

The RECORDING ACADEMY is set to announce the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARD nominations on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd, via a virtual livestream event. CEO HARVEY MASON JR. and Board of Trustees Chair TAMMY HURT will do the honors. The nominations livestream will begin at approximately 9a (PT)/12p (ET) live from the GRAMMY MUSEUM in LOS ANGELES, and will be available to view on live.grammy.com. Additional talent will be revealed soon.

Immediately following the livestream, the press release and a full nominations list will be made available on GRAMMY.com and the RECORDING ACADEMY's social media platforms.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS returns to LOS ANGELES' STAPLES CENTER on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st, 2022, and will broadcast live on CBS as well as stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+ beginning at 8p (ET)/5p (PT).

