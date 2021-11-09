All-Holiday Programming List

The biggest debate going on right now is when to put up the Christmas Tree or Holiday Decorations. Regardless of whether you wait until after THANKSGIVING or not, Radio continues its commitment to getting you into the Holiday spirit with All-CHRISTMAS flips across the country. Below is the list of stations already committed to creating the soundtrack for your Holiday season. Find your favorite local station here:

iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS-FT. WORTH (NET NEWS 11/12)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA (NET NEWS 11/11)

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WDCG-HD2-W237BZ-W236CA (ALT 95.3)/RALEIGH-DURHAM (NET NEWS 11/11) Launch Date 11/11

BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER (NET NEWS 11/11): Launch Date 11/11

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Hot AC WALK/NASSAU-SUFFOLK (NET NEWS, 11/10): Launch Date: 11/12

iHEARTMEDIA KOST (103.5)/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 11/8) Launch Date: 11/12

CRISTA MEDIA KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMJI (MAGIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KMIY (MY 97.1)/TUCSON (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WTRY (98.3 TRY)/ALBANY, NY (NET NEWS, 11/8)

MAGNUM MEDIA AC WSJY (107.3 WSJY)/ATKINSON, WI (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (WNIC 100.3)/DETROIT (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS (NET NEWS 11/4)

SIRIUSXM (NET NEWS 11/3)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO (NET NEWS 11/2)

CUMULUS Soft AC KRMD (LITE ROCK 100.7)/SHREVEPORT (NET NEWS 11/1)

« see more Net News