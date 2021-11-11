iHeartRadio relaunches Show Your Stripes campaign

iHEARTMEDIA is relaunching its "iHEARTRADIO Show Your Stripes" social impact campaign, with a new series of public service announcements focusing on veteran wellness and creating a more supportive world for veterans returning home. "Show Your Stripes" also strives to connect veterans and their families with different communities, businesses, resources, programs and nonprofits to support their needs in all areas of life, and aid them in reintegrating after returning home.

The PSAs started airing TODAY (11/11), voiced by iHEART on-air personalities, including RYAN SEACREST, BOBBY BONES, ELVIS DURAN, ENRIQUE SANTOS, STEVE HARVEY and WOODY, along with Country artists CRAIG MORGAN and WALKER HAYES.

In collaboration with THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS and MakeTheConnection.net, iHEART will show a series of veteran testimonials on its "Show Your Stripes" website as a part of the campaign.

“Back in 2013, our military servicepeople were returning from overseas with highly marketable skills and abilities – but they couldn’t find work,” said iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES. “With the creation of iHEARTRADIO 'Show Your Stripes,' we became a conduit to connect returning veterans with potential employers. Our relaunch of this initiative is designed to help veterans reacclimate to life, family and community on all fronts.”

“Veterans and their families may face difficult and unique challenges, some as a result of war trauma,” said Retired US ARMY Colonel and DIXON CENTER FOR MILITARY AND VETERANS SERVICES Chairman DAVID SUTHERLAND. “However, just like on the battlefield, we’ve seen our veterans thrive when they are connected to the right support, at the right place, at the right time – where they live. They are amazing people. Get them started and they will shine.”

Check out the website here.

« see more Net News