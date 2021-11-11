Fruge's 'The Bigger Picture'

Career success and fulfillment start with having great leaders. People learn from examples. It’s always a toss-up of who you get as a leader. Some are good, and some are bad. There are lessons to be learned (or unlearned) from even the worst of managers. I’m not joking when I say the lack of support and communication from the top in radio right now is causing an enormous amount of anxiety among talent and middle managers and it’s a HUGE problem. It affects creativity, mentality, performance, and ratings. PD’s and talent are begging for feedback, information, or even just a “hey you’re on the right track" or "let’s talk about how we can do this better." In This week's "The Bigger Picture," MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' reminds managers and leaders that "It Starts At The Top." Click here to read more.

