Limited edition Wildflowers Tea

WILLIE'S REMEDY, the hemp-based wellness line founded by WILLIE NELSON and his wife ANNIE, is collaborating for the first time with TOM PETTY's estate to launch Wildflowers Tea, to celebrate PETTY's life, music and the health benefits of CBD. Proceeds from Wildflowers Tea will be donated to MUSICARES, which named PETTY its Person of the Year in 2017. The limited-edition tea is made up of a blend of chamomile flowers, lemon myrtle flowers and peppermint leaves.

“Hemp offers a comforting way to expand on a natural wellness routine,” said ANNIE NELSON. “Wildflowers Tea is an example of the connections that are possible when we share the culture of cannabis and music.”

“My father was a believer in the mission of MUSICARES,” said ADRIA PETTY. “It’s a dream come true to have our two families who share so much mutual admiration in both generations of listeners and fans to collaborate together.”

Wildflowers Tea is available here.

