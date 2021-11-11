New Affiliates

HOUSTON-based SUITERADIO has two new affiliates for "THE OTIS ADVISORY," a 90-second radio commentary on pop culture and politics. COLONIAL RADIO GROUP Country WFAY (CAROLINA COUNTRY 100.1)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC and Country sister WNMB (CAROLINA COUNTRY 103.7)/MYRTLE BEACH, SC have joined "THE OTIS ADVISORY's: flagship station, PATRICK BROADCASTING Talk KSEV-A/HOUSTON.

SUITERADIO Talent Wrangler ROWDY YATES commented, "'THE OTIS ADVISORY' is like a vacation from thinking right! Just hear a sample and you’ll understand. And for more flexibility there’s even an on-camera version for website use."

The feature is offered on barter and is fed daily via SYNCHRONICITY. For more info, email affiliates@suiteradio.net.

