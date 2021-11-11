Performers added

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, NEW EDITION and NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK have been added as performers for the CARDI B-hosted "2021 American Music Awards," set to air live on ABC-TV from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st at 8p (ET/PT).

They join previously announced performers BAD BUNNY, OLIVIA RODRIGO and BTS with MEGAN THEE STALLION.

Tickets are now on sale at www.axs.com.

