Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition And New Kids On The Block To Perform At 2021 American Music Awards
by DC Rahe
November 11, 2021 at 1:29 PM (PT)
CARRIE UNDERWOOD, JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, NEW EDITION and NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK have been added as performers for the CARDI B-hosted "2021 American Music Awards," set to air live on ABC-TV from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st at 8p (ET/PT).
They join previously announced performers BAD BUNNY, OLIVIA RODRIGO and BTS with MEGAN THEE STALLION.
Tickets are now on sale at www.axs.com.