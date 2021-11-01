Just before YESTERDAY's (11/10) CMA AWARDS in NASHVILLE, former U.S. Congressman JOE CROWLEY (D-NY) took the opportunity to once again call for "fair pay and just treatment of artist by radio broadcasters," according to a news release from the organization for which he now serves as Chairman, MUSICFIRST. It was yet another swipe at the radio industry from CROWLEY, who issued a similar call earlier in the month (NET NEWS 11/1).

“Since long before the inception of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Awards in 1967, radio broadcasters have declined to fairly compensate music creators for their work," CROWLEY's statement read. "We are still confronting a century-old problem: artists receive not a dime when their music is played on AM/FM radio.

While we celebrate the music we love, we must take a moment to recognize that many musicians are struggling," he continued. "While we honor headliners and star performers, many working-class music creators cannot pay the bills, and making music that is delivered over the airwaves does not guarantee payment in return.

“Just last week, we heard wealthy broadcasting corporations crowing on earnings calls about their bullish recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Profits are soaring. Financial positions are strong. Stock buybacks are on the table. Yet, these same companies still do not pay artists when their songs are played.

“We can fix this problem. CONGRESS can pass the American Music Fairness Act and ensure that multi-billion-dollar radio corporations pay their fair share to artists. It’s simply the right thing to do," he added, noting that the act would "require radio stations to compensate artists when their songs are broadcast."

Concluded CROWLEY, "By a 2-1 margin, Americans also believe it’s unfair that artists are not paid when their music is played on traditional radio, according to a recent national survey. However, the lack of understanding of the plight of music creators has made it easier for the corporations that control radio stations to get away with this injustice, as a full 60% of Americans report they were not aware that music creators were not paid when their music is played on FM/AM stations."

