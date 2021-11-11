New podcast

The four-episode podcast produced by OSIRIS MEDIA explores the impact of the song "My Own Worst Enemy" by the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA band LIT! Conversations with the band and musical peers like BUTCH WALKER, ADRIAN YOUNG of NO DOUBT, and NOODLES from the OFFSPRING, as well as label executives, radio hosts, professional songwriters and musicologists tell the story behind the seminal song that has been in constant rotation since its release in 1999.

The show premieres with two episodes on NOVEMBER 23rd, and runs weekly through DECEMBER 7th.

For more information and to listen to the trailer visit here.

