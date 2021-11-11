"One Night For Our Military" special broadcast tonight

iHEARTRADIO is hosting a special broadcast TONIGHT (11/11) at 7p (local times) in honor of VETERANS DAY. "One Night For Our Military" will feature performances from Country artists JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, BRANTLEY GILBERT, LAUREN ALAINA, MADDIE & TAE, SCOTTY McCREERY, DIERKS BENTLEY and TOBY KEITH.

To listen to the show, tune in to iHEARTCOUNTRY radio stations or the iHEARTRADIO app. For more information, click here.

