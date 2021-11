iHEARTMEDIA WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA plays all of the favorite holiday hits, 24/7 now through CHRISTMAS Day. WISX PD CHRIS CONLEY said, “We’re excited to present the best CHRISTMAS Music playlist on the radio to our loyal breeze audience. We’re the spot on the dial for relaxing CHRISTMAS favorites 24/7 now through CHRISTMAS Day."

