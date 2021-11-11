Jackson Browne (Photo: Ga Fullner / Shutterstock.com)

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS presents the return of JACKSON BROWNE for the first time in nearly two decades. The celebrated singer/songwriter showcases his new album, "Downhill From Everywhere," alongside highlights from his five-decade career, premiering NOVEMBER 13th at 9p (ET) as part of season 47.

Said BROWNE, "It's like VALHALLA for us, getting to play AUSTIN CITY LIMITS," in his first appearance on the ACL stage since 2002.

“You wanna sing this one?” calls out BROWNE before closing with a pair of songs from 1973’s "For Everyman" in fan favorite “Take It Easy,” the EAGLES' 1972 smash that he co-wrote with the late GLENN FREY, calling for the crowd to “Sing it so GLENN FREY can hear you!”

Added ACL executive producer TERRY LICKONA, “In so many ways, JACKSON BROWNE epitomizes the return of live music in the post-pandemic 21st century. He’s a bridge to the best music of the last 40 years, but his new songs are spot-on and relevant to the world we live in today. There aren’t that many artists who can pull that off.”





