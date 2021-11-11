CBS Presents Thanksgiving Specials (Photo: Bochkarev Photography / Shutterstock.com)

CBS is presenting a pair of audio specials for THANKSGIVING, including "Country Home For The Holidays" and a GIL GROSS-hosted three-hour holiday spotlight.

BRETT ELDREDGE, SARA EVANS, COLE SWINDELL and PISTOL ANNIES share their favorite holiday memories and perform some of their all-time holiday songs in the Country special. It is available for multiple airings from TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd through SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26th, via FTP only beginning WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th.

In addition, CBS presents a three-hour special program for THANKSGIVING hosted by GROSS, available to air WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24th through SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28th. The show features conversations about the holiday, with stories, recipes and new and old traditions.That program is also available via FTP.





