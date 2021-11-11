Jazmine Aguilera (Photo: LinkedIn)

JAZMIN AGUILERA has joined the LOS ANGELES TIMES as Head Of Audio.

The self-admitted “creative pragmatist” is a native of SANTA CRUZ, developing her creativity, empathy and curiosity among the city’s buskers and eccentrics. Her former colleagues describe her as “if a supercomputer and duct tape had a baby” and one of “the most generous and effective leaders.” She will start NOVEMBER 29th.

Most recently, AGUILERA hosted and produced “The Cut” at NEW YORK MAGAZINE, where she created episodes on pandemic weight gain, post-vaccination debauchery and the transferable life skills in professional poker. Before that, she worked as interim executive and senior producer at CONDE NAST, developing, producing and scoring podcasts for magazines including VOGUE and PITCHFORK. She also worked at the NEW YORK TIMES, making episodes for “The Daily,” and at the long-running show “Snap Judgment” as a producer. She is a two-time THIRD COAST AUDIO FESTIVAL competition winner, earning both gold in 2018 and silver in 2019 in the documentary category. She is an International WOMEN'S MEDIA FUND GRANT winner and has earned top ranks on the best podcast episodes of the year lists from INDIEWIRE and SPOTIFY.

AGUILERA will help the L.A. TIMES' daily news show, “The Times,” continue to grow and to support the producers, editors and reporters. She will also be looking for new podcasts, and welcomes pitches.

