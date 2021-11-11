Doug Dombrowski

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime Rock Promotion man DOUG DOMBROWSKI passed away on NOVEMBER 10th peacefully at home from complications of heart and kidney failure. He was 71. DOMBROWSKI set up his own indie Rock promotion company, COULD BE WILD PROMOTIONS, in 1978, based in BUFFALO, NY with his partner BRUCE MOSER, who passed away in JUNE 2020 (NET NEWS 6/4/20).

One of COULD BE WILD PROMOTIONS' first projects was a new band from BOSTON called THE CARS, and their promotion efforts in the NORTHEAST influenced much of the early success of THE CARS. Some other notable Rock projects the company championed with early success stories were BRYAN ADAMS and U2, along with artists like MELISSA ETHERIDGE, RUSH, TOM PETTY and THE GOO GOO DOLLS.

WHAT’S IN-STORE MUSIC's BOB CATANIA told ALL ACCESS, "I was saddened by the news that my good friend DOUG DOMBROWSKI had passed away. I worked closely with DOUG for many years in my rock days and he and BRUCE MOSER were a key part of all the projects I worked. I know that without the efforts of COULD BE WILD, that artists like U2 and MELISSA ETHERIDGE would have had a longer road to success. DOUG was always the 'behind the scenes' guy I could depend on. BRUCE was the big personality and DOUG was the low-key partner who made the magic work at COULD BE WILD. I always loved our music talks and we also bonded on our collecting of pop culture. Another legend lost...RIP DOUG."

DOMBROWSKI is survived by his wife MARJORIE, and his children TARYN and EVAN. The family will receive friends on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th 3-7p (ET) at the HOY FUNERAL HOME in WEST SENECA, NY. If desired, a contribution in DOMBROWSKI's name can be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com.

