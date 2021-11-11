680 AM WRKO Celebrates Veterans Day

iHEARTRADIO News/Talk/Sports WRKO (AM 680)/BOSTON raised over $192,000 during its sixth annual DAV RADIOTHON to benefit the DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS (DAV) Dept. of MASSACHUSETTS.

WRKO’s on-air personalities JEFF KUHNER, BARRY ARMSTRONG and HOWIE CARR held a 13-hour live broadcast encouraging listeners to donate and raise funds for the state;s DAV homeless shelter and transportation programs.

iHEARTMEDIA BOSTON VP/News, Talk, Sports ROB SANCHEZ commented, “It’s an honor for AM 680 WRKO to dedicate VETERANS DAY to help the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our great country. Our generous listeners always amaze me and have once again shown their support to raise $192,082 for the DAV.”

Since 2016, DAV RADIOTHON has raised over $800,000 to benefit veterans in the community.

DAV MASSACHUSETTS Dept. Adjutant/CEO DAN STACK added, “The DAV Dept of MA is extremely grateful for the efforts of AM 680 WRKO and the generosity of its listeners in support of our mission. These contributions make it possible for us to provide these crucial services to veterans and their families across the state. Thank you for joining us in fulfilling our promise to the men and women who served our nation and a special thank you to all those who have served. Happy Veterans Day!”

