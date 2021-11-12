-
Buffalo Bills Announcer John Murphy To Miss Sunday's Game After Testing Positive For Covid-19,
November 12, 2021 at 5:16 AM (PT)
BUFFALO BILLS announcer JOHN MURPHY will miss calling this SUNDAY's game on AUDACY Sports WGR-A/BUFFALO after testing positive for COVID-19. This weekend's game against the NEW YORK JETS is the first game MURPHY has missed in 20 years.
AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's PAUL DOTTINO will fill in for MURPHY.
