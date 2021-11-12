-
A Ninth Victim Of The Astroworld Festival Tragedy Has Died
November 12, 2021 at 5:13 AM (PT)
The nightmare of last week's ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL tragedy continues to get worse as a ninth victim has died. 22-year-old TEXAS A&M student BHARTI SHAHANI has died from her injuries suffered at the event during TRAVIS SCOTT's performance.
A GOFUNDME account has been set up to by SHAHANI's sister to assist her parents who have been sitting bedside and unable to work.
A 9-year-old boy who attended the ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL with his father remains in a medically induced coma after being caught in the concert's surge.
YAHOO has more on SHAHANI's death.