Reminder: ‘Story Telling And The Telling Of Tall Tales’ As Friends & Family Of John Fagot Gather Together On Sunday
by Joel Denver
November 12, 2021 at 5:34 AM (PT)
A reminder that there will be a gathering of the family and many friends of music promotion icon JOHN FAGOT this SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2021 from 3-6p at THE FIG HOUSE, 6433 N Figueroa St, LOS ANGELES, CA 90042.
We all lost JOHN last week (NET NEWS 11/3) following complications from a stroke.
Valet parking will be provided.
Please note that proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining venues in LOS ANGELES, so bring your vaccination card, otherwise provide required proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72hrs, to be admitted.