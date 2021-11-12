John Fagot

A reminder that there will be a gathering of the family and many friends of music promotion icon JOHN FAGOT this SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2021 from 3-6p at THE FIG HOUSE, 6433 N Figueroa St, LOS ANGELES, CA 90042.

We all lost JOHN last week (NET NEWS 11/3) following complications from a stroke.

Valet parking will be provided.

Please note that proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining venues in LOS ANGELES, so bring your vaccination card, otherwise provide required proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72hrs, to be admitted.

