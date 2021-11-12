Alston And Siegel

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News/Talk WGBH (GBH NEWS)/BOSTON has named PARIS ALSTON and JEREMY SIEGEL as the new co-hosts of MORNING EDITION.

ALSTON is rejoining WGBH after a stint across town at BOSTON UNIVERSITY NPR WBUR. ALSTON is host of the NPR podcast, CONSIDER THIS, produced in collaboration with GBH. While at GBH earlier in her career, ALSTON served several roles including hosting WGBH’s digital series KEEP IT SOCIAL.

SIEGEL is the host/producer of the daily news podcast, POLITICO DISPATCH. He is also a veteran of reporting and anchoring news at KQED/SAN FRANCISCO.

WGBH GM/News PAM JOHNSON commented, "Our audiences have told us that mornings matter most when it comes to news. They look to us to get the information they need and set the tone for the day ahead. With PARIS and JEREMY as co-hosts of MORNING EDITION at GBH NEWS, our audiences will get local stories from different perspectives. They’ll engage with a pair of dynamic, smart and accomplished journalists who possess a real knack for understanding and dissecting the complex stories of our time."

ALSTON and SIEGEL will begin in the MORNING EDITION in early 2022. They'll succeed JOE MATHIEU who exited to join BLOOMBERG's SOUND ON podcast.

