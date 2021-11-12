-
Gabby Barrett & Carly Pearce To Co-host ‘CMA Country Christmas’ ABC Special
by Phyllis Stark
November 12, 2021 at 8:12 AM (PT)
Two rising female stars, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s GABBY BARRETT and BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ CARLY PEARCE, will co-host the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s annual “CMA Country CHRISTMAS” special this year. The 12th annual special, pre-taped in NASHVILLE, will air on ABC TELEVISION NETWORK on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29th at 7p (CT), and will be available to stream the next day on HULU. If the network follows the same patters as in previous years, look for the show to get a second airing on ABC closer to CHRISTMAS.
Promos for the special promise “performances from some of today’s biggest Country music stars,” although the rest of the lineup had not yet been revealed.