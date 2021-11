NEW JERSEY native BAKER GRACE has a new single called “Midnight Thoughts." It's from her EP released this summer, The Show Is Over. The 20 -year-old began releasing music at 14-years-old and has earned millions of streams across DSP platforms and averages hundreds of thousands of listeners on Spotify. What do you think of "Midnight Thoughts?" Take a listen to today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

