Stachelski (Photo: Matt Berinato)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has promoted SCOTT STACHELSKI from VP to SVP/Finance. He joined the label in 2006 as Dir./Finance. Before joining the SONY team, the NEW JERSEY native held the Dir./Financial Reporting position at SONY BMG ENTERTAINMENT and was Sr. Internal Auditor for BMG ENTERTAINMENT

“It gives me great pleasure to be able to promote someone of SCOTT’s caliber, both as a professional and as a person," said SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's COO/Exec. VP KEN ROBOLD. "In addition to his in-depth knowledge of all elements of label finance, SCOTT continually demonstrates his understanding of all the nuances of label decision making, which makes him an invaluable employee and a great teammate.”

“I would like to thank KEN ROBOLD for his leadership and support,” said STACHELSKI. “I am humbled and honored to continue overseeing the finance team. It is a privilege to work with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE’s extremely talented staff and gifted roster of artists, with [Chairman/CEO] RANDY GOODMAN at the helm.”

