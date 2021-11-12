STP (Photo: A PAES/Shutterstock.com)

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS have canceled two upcoming tour dates due to someone within the band’s “organization” testing positive for COVID-19. The dates include STP’s set at the WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE FESTIVAL in DAYTONA, FL, as well as a headlining performance this weekend in TULSA, OK. The canceled shows were the last two dates on STP’s fall tour.

The band posted the news on their INSTAGRAM account, "During routine COVID-19 testing of our band and crew, we discovered that a member of our organization has tested positive for the virus. Thank you to everyone that came out to see us this fall. It was wonderful to see all of your beautiful faces in person again. We hope to be able to do this again with you all very soon.”





« see more Net News