Al Perry (Photo:Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that AL PERRY, one of the founding fathers of the legendary WBCN/BOSTON, passed away last week from undisclosed causes.There have been many tribute posts about PERRY on his FACEBOOK page, both from listeners and colleagues, all sharing their stories of PERRY's influence on the early days of WBCN.

One of the more notable FACEBOOK posts by radio talk show host HARTLEY PLESHAW captures the history and influence of PERRY, saying, "AL PERRY was one of the founding fathers of one of the most important and influential radio stations in AMERICAN history, WBCN-FM in BOSTON. Along with his colleagues in 1968, he oversaw the transition of a failing classical music station into a groundbreaking countercultural music, cultural and political institution. AL did some on-air work (I remember hearing him on some SUNDAY mornings), but his main job with the station was a uniquely challenging one. He was the station’s business manager, the man who had to somehow bridge the gap between a bunch of anti-capitalist hippies at the station and the businesses needed to sustain said station.

AL pulled it off, and then some. In the ruthless world of radio, AL formed what amounted to a community partnership with the businesses important to WBCN’s listeners, record stores and stereo shops in particular. But the station also turned down money from advertisers whose products were anathema to WBCN’s values and character. The station became a glorious moral, aesthetic and commercial success on its own terms. I could tell you more, but if you want the full story, check out your local PBS affiliate this week, and catch BILL LICHTENSTEIN’s magnificent documentary film, 'WBCN: The American Revolution.' AL PERRY is one of its stars, as well he should be. Thank you, AL, for all that you did, and all that you were. We’ll all miss you very much."

Check out PERRY talking about WBCN in his own words in this piece back in 2019 by CHARLES GUILIANO via berkshirefinearts.com.

« see more Net News