Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

After 13 years, BRITNEY SPEARS' conservatorship is over.

L.A. COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE BRENDA PENNY ended the court-ordered arrangement during a hearing TODAY (11/12).

Her ruling follows a highly publicized legal battle between the singer and her father, JAMIE SPEARS, who was suspended as her conservator last month for a role he'd held since 2008.

“In this case the court finds that this was a voluntary conservatorship and there’s no need for a capacity declaration,” read the ruling, meaning BRITNEY wouldn’t have to testify.

The singer’s attorney, MATHEW ROSENGART, said during the hearing, “Everyone agrees that the conservatorship, as a practical matter, should end today.”

Following the decision, ROSENGART addressed the news media outside the courthouse, where he said, over the cheers from BRITNEY supporters and loud music, “What’s next for BRITNEY, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: BRITNEY.”

Later on, BRITNEY took to INSTAGRAM, calling FRIDAY, "the best day ever.. Good God, I love my fans so much, it's crazy. I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day... Praise the Lord... Can I get an Amen?," adding the new hashtag #FREEDBRITNEY.

SPEARS spoke out publicly against the conservatorship over the summer, calling it abusive and pleading with the court to end the arrangement.

Hours before the decision came down, SPEARS' fiance, SAM ASGHARI, shared a video on INSTAGRAM of the pair wearing #FREEBRITNEY T-shirts.

« see more Net News