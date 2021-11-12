(L-r): Rosa, Lisa (FaceTime) & Danielle

As part of FAMILY LIFE RADIO's "Home For The Holidays" contest, best friends who have known each other 28 years will be connected again this CHRISTMAS season. ROSA in NEW MEXICO was one of the contest winners who entered on behalf of her daughter DANIELLE to be able to see her best friend LISA, who has stage 4 breast cancer.

LISA, who has no family and lives in NEW YORK, is in the fight of her life. DANIELLE wanted to bring her to ALBUQUERQUE, where she would be surrounded by the love and support of friends.

FLR wanted to step in and help. Three $500 travel vouchers were awarded to listeners who will now be able to visit with family and friends.

FLR morning show host and PD MIKE KANKELFRITZ commented, “We hear from so many listeners who haven’t been able to see their family and friends over the past year, many of whom are going through life and death struggles. This contest was just one way we could provide hope and bring people together.”





