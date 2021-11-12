Timbaland (Photo: Marcin Kadziolka / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-award winning superproducer TIMBALAND has announced a partnership, APE-IN PRODUCTIONS (AIP) — an entertainment company and virtual community that will launch and promote BORED APES in the metaverse. TIMBALAND, who acquired a BORED APE NFT and his partners plan on disrupting the music business with this new venture just as VERZUZ and BEATCLUB have. The BORED APE YACHT CLUB (BAYC) phenomena has generated over $1 billion in trading to date. UMG just announced the creation and signing of a BORED APE group by the name of KINGSHIP, an example of how powerful commercial rights are for collectible NFT projects and their collectors.

AIP was co-founded by TIMBALAND and members of the BORED APE YACHT CLUB community as a new platform for entertainment for the metaverse era, with the goal of discovering and amplifying music artists while unlocking nascent creative content through premium NFTs. TIMBALAND is joined by partner GARY MARELLA, CLEMENT KWAN and ANDREW ROSENER and JONATHAN TENENBAUM (JT) of MEDIAOPTIONS, a leading domain broker, bringing with them experience in digital assets; including domain names, cryptocurrency, and NFTs. TIMBALAND, his company BEATCLUB, and other creators will be developing music for the AIP’s first set of releases, and have already brought several other talented artists into the fold.

The AIP roster will feature a select group of BORED APES,who will release original music and animation in the metaverse as NFTs, bringing a static medium to life. By acquiring these NFTs, collectors will also gain access to a host of exclusive items, such as merchandise, community building events, virtual studio sessions, and animated concerts performed by AIP’s roster in the BAYC world. All animation including the forthcoming AIP animated series and concerts will be created and produced in partnership with BRON DIGITAL using EPIC GAMES’ UNREAL ENGINE technology. Token holders of the initial AIP NFT will also have access to custom art by LA-based transmedia production studio MYTH DIVISION, as well as other exclusive extras. They will also be given special access to the AIP community and talent pool, which will allow up-and-coming artists to collaborate with AIP and BORED APE holders the opportunity to use their APES in AIP projects.

The BORED APE YACHT CLUB is a vibrant community with 5,700+ distinct “ape-holders” including TOM BRADY, STEPH CURRY, SNOOP DOGG, LIL BABY, JERMAINE DUPRI and 11,000 other holders of related BORED APE NFTs, mutants and dogs.

AIP’s first artist signing is THEZOO, a hip-hop group of BORED APES. They will release their debut single "ApeSh!t" — produced by TIMBALAND — in conjunction with the initial AIP label NFT on NOVEMBER 17th. BORED APE YACHT CLUB members and others will be able to mint this “ApeSh!t” NFT on www.ApeIn.com.

Added TIMBALAND, “We’ve built a new entertainment platform in the metaverse that puts creative control and long-term ownership back in the hands of artists, a concept that is incredibly important to us."

