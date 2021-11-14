Huff (Photo: New York Giants)

SAM HUFF, the Hall of Fame linebacker turned longtime WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM radio analyst, died SATURDAY (11/13) in WINCHESTER, VA at 87. He had battled dementia for several years.

HUFF, born ROBERT LEE HUFF (he professed not to know why his family called him "SAM") was drafted by the NEW YORK GIANTS in 1956 and played eight seasons with the club, followed by a stint with WASHINGTON before retiring in 1968, then returning for a final season in 1969. A 1960 episode of CBS television's "THE TWENTIETH CENTURY", "THE VIOLENT WORLD OF SAM HUFF," contributed to HUFF's fearsome image. After coaching for a season and joining the business world, HUFF became a radio analyst for the GIANTS before joining WASHINGTON's radio network, where he and SONNY JURGENSEN formed a celebrated partnership, mostly alongside play-by-play broadcaster FRANK HERZOG and, later, LARRY MICHAEL.

HUFF also worked for MARRIOTT CORP. in 1971-98 and bred race horses at his VIRGINIA farm. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2013.

