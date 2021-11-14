Daughtry (Photo: Featureflash Photography Agency/Shutterstock.com)

CHRIS DAUGHTRY and his band have cancelled upcoming tour dates due to the sudden death of his 25-year-old step-daughter HANNAH PRICE. PRICE was reportedly found dead in her home by NASHVILLE police on FRIDAY, according to NBC.

A family statement said, "Due to the unexpected death of CHRIS and DEANNA DAUGHTRY's daughter, HANNAH, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for DAUGHTRY have been postponed. The DAUGHTRY family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time."

PRICE and her brother GRIFFIN DAUGHTRY, 23, are DEANNA's children from a previous marriage. CHRIS, a former "American Idol" contestant, and DEANNA also share twins ADALYNN ROSE and NOAH JAMES, 10.

TMZ is reporting details regarding the death of DAUGHTRY’s daughter. According to the outlet, detectives told the couple that their daughter HANNAH’s death was a homicide. DEANNA said in an INSTAGRAM post after a tribute to her first born, the family is awaiting the autopsy results to determine how HANNAH sustained the injuries that caused her death.

CHRIS posted on INSTAGRAM, "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.

"I just recently, in the last week, lost my mother to cancer, but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately.

"We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family.

"Thank you for all the kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this series of devastating losses.

"HANNAH, I love you and I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

We ask that people respect the family's privacy at this time and we will share updates as soon as we are able to.

DAUGHTRY shows through NOV 16th are being rescheduled.





« see more Net News