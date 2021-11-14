Swift (Photo: ako photography/Shutterstock.com

SPOTIFY reps say TAYLOR SWIFT broke two records on FRIDAY, (11/12), the day she released RED (TAYLOR'S VERSION). One is the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female in SPOTIFY history, with over 90.8 million streams on day one. The previous record-holder was also SWIFT, with FOLKLORE, a JULY 2020 release that was the first of two new albums SWIFT put out last year. The new RED came in miles ahead of the mark she set with FOLKLORE, which had a mere 78.7 streams when it set the previous benchmark 16 months ago.

The other SPOTIFY record broken by SWIFT was the one for the most-streamed female in a single day in SPOTIFY history. She did that with more than 122.9 million streams on FRIDAY (11/12).

SWIFT helped goose streams and sales with back-to-back appearances plugging the album on JIMMY FALLON’s and SETH MEYERS' NBC shows on THURSDAY. The promotion continued this weekend with an appearance on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, where SWIFT performed a 10-minute live version of "All Too Well."

