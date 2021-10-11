Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lil Nas X/Jack Harlow New #1 As Columbia Has Top 3; Doja Top 5; Lil Nas X 'Want' Top 10; Neiked X Mae X Polo Top 15; Post & Weekend

* LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW take over the top spot with "INDUSTRY BABY," moving 2*-1* - up 688 spins, succeeding THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER after ten weeks

* COLUMBIA has the top 3 songs on the Top 40 chart as "Easy On Me" by ADELE soars 8*-3* and is up 2145 spins

* DOJA CAT enters the top 5 with "Need To Know," moving 7*-5* and up 944 spins, giving her two of the top six songs

* LIL NAS X now also has two in the top 10 as "That's What I Want" moves 11*-10* and is +698 spins

* DOJA CAT has another top 5 hit with "You Right" featuring THE WEEKND, up 6*-5* at +429 spins

* NIEKED X MAE MULLER X POLO G are top 15 after three weeks as "Better Days" vaults 21*-15* at +2109 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND hit the top 20 in their second week, up 27*-18* with "One Right Now," and up 3485 spins

* OLIVER TREE has the top debut, entering at 36* with "Life Goes On," up 453 spins

* ANITTA debuts at 38* with "Faking Love," featuring SAWEETIE, up 219 spins

* The final debut is from IMAGINE DRAGONS at 40* with "Follow You," up 160 spins

Rhythmic: Doja Cat Holds Top Spot; Blxst Runner Up; Drake/Lil Baby Top 3; Kanye/Weeknd/Lil Baby Top 10

* DOJA CAT posts a 3rd week at #1 with "Need To Know"

* BLXST is in the runner-up spot with "Chosen" featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, up 5*-2* and +734 spins

* DRAKE & LIL BABY are now top 3, rising 6*-3* with "Girls Want Girls" at +713 spins

* KANYE WEST has another top 10 hit as "Hurricane" featuring THE WEEKND & LIL BABY, leaps 12*-10* at +176 spins

* CKAY is top 15 with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" up 20*-14* and +560 spins

* FARRUKO also enters the top 15 with "Pepas" moving to #15

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND vault 40*-21* with "One Right Now" - up 1238 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK & SILK SONIC debut at 28* with "Smokin' Out The Window" - up 791 spins

* A solid 37*-29* move for YOUNG THUG's "Bubbly" featuring DRAKE and TRAVIS SCOTT, up 328 spins

* NE-YO debuts at 38* with "What If"

* TRAVIS SCOTT enters at 39* with "ESCAPE PLAN" up 367 spins

Urban: Capella Grey New Chart Topper; Wale/J. Cole, 42 Dugg/Future Top 10; Baby Keem/Kendrick, Latto Top 15; Gunna/Future, Ckay Top 20

* CAPELLA GREY takes over the top spot, moving 4*-1* with "Gyalis" and is up 482 spins

* WALE and J. COLE enter the top 10, up 11*-8* with "Poke It Out" and +357 spins

* 42 DUGG hits the top 10, moving 12*-10* with "Maybach," featuring FUTURE, and +96 spins

* BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR go top 15 with "Family Ties," up 16*-14*

* LATTO is top 15, moving 19*-15* with "Big Energy," and are +438 spins

* GUNNA hits the top 20, rising 22*-18* with "Too Easy

* SUMMER WALKER surges 36*-26* with "Ex For A Reason," up 346 spins

* CKAY surges 28*-19* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)," up 576 spins

* YOUNG THUG surges 31*-22* with "Bubbly," featuring DRAKE and TRAVIS SCOTT, at +602 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO enters at 28* with "Scorpio," up 645 spins

* YUNG BLEU debuts at 32* with "Beautiful Lies" featuring KEHLANI at +419 spins

* QUAVO comes aboard at 33* with "Strub Tha Ground," featuring YUNG MIAMI, up 343 spins

* BIA enters at 37* with "Besito," featuring G HERBO

* KALAN. FRFR (FOR REAL FOR REAL) debuts at 38* with "Never Lose You"

* TINK enters at 39* with "Rebel," featuring JEREMIH

* TYLAN is the final new entry at 40* with "My Type," featuring SOULJA BOY

Hot AC: Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Hold #1; Adele Runner Up; Coldplay X BTS Top 10; Grammer, Bieber Top 15

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER "Stay" at #1 for a 6th week

* ADELE is the runner up with "Easy On Me," up 3*-2* and is up 537 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS are top 10, up 14*-10* with "My Universe," and are +354 spins

* ANDY GRAMMER hits the top 15 with "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," up 17*-14* and are +199 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER enters the top 15 as well with "Ghost," up 18*-15* and +374 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND enter at 31* with "One Right Now" - up 296 spins

* NIEKED X MAE MULLER X POLO G are the top debut at 36* with "Better Days" at +215 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK & SILK SONIC debut at 40* with "Smokin Out The Window"

Active Rock: Papa Roach New #1; Bad Wolves Top 3; Ayron Jones Top 5; Volbeat, Guns N' Roses Top 10

* PAPA ROACH takes over the top spot with "Kill The Noise," up 3*-1* at +251 spins

* BAD WOLVES go top 3 with "Lifeline," rising 4*-3* and are +146 spins

* AYRON JONES hits the top 5 with "Supercharged," rising 6*-5*

* VOLBEAT enter the top 10, up 11*-8* and is up 143 spins

* GUNS N' ROSES go top 10, rising 12*-10* with "Hard Skool" - and is +54 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON hit the top 15 with "DiE4u," up 16*-15* and are +131 spins

* JACK WHITE leaps into the top 20, up 23*-20* with "Taking Me Back," up 144 spins

* KORN is back and enter at 33* with "Start The Healing" with 241 spins

* SLIPKNOT debut at 38* with "The Chapelton Rag," up 114 spins

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Milky Chance Top 5; Cold War Kids Top 10; Daisy The Great X AJR Top 15

* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for a 7th week

* MILKY CHANCE are top 5 with "Colorado," up 8*-5*

* COLD WAR KIDS enter the top 10 with "What You Say," up 11*-10* and +94 spins

* JACK WHITE is nearing the top 10 with "Taking Me Back," moving 14*-11* and +247 spins

* DAISY THE GREAT X AJR are now in the top 15 with "Record Player," rising 16*-14* and +105 spins

* YUNGBLUD hits the top 20, up 21*-18* with "fleabag," up 123 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS have the top debut at 24* with "The Outside," up 450 spins

* FOALS score a solid debut at 26* with "Wake Me Up," at +464 spins

* OLIVER TREE enters at 37* with "Life Goes On," up 81 spins

* ARRESTED YOUTH debut at 38* with "Find My Own Way," featuring MARK HOPPUS

* NOTHING, NOWHERE. enters at 39* with "Pieces Of You" at +51 spins

* X AMBASSADORS debut at #40 with "Adrenaline"

Triple A: Lumineers Hold Top Spot; War On Drugs Top 3; Band Of Horses Top 10; Dermot Kennedy Top 15

* LUMINEERS hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "BRIGHTSIDE"

* WAR ON DRUGS hit the top 3 with "I Don't Live Here Anymore," up 4*-3*

* BAND OF HORSES enters the top 10, up 15*-10* and is up 66 spins

* DERMOT KENNEDY goes top 15 with "Better Days," rising 17*-15*

* SPOON enter the top 20, up 27*-19* with "The Hardest Cut," up 79 spins

* ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS debut at 23* with "Magnificent Hurt" at +83 spins

* ALT-J debuts at 26* with "U&ME" - up 34 spins

* ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES debut at 29* with "The Last Dance"

