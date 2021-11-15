Ezra Blunt (Photo: Twitter)

A 9-year-old boy, EZRA BLOUNT, who had been in a medically induced coma since being injured at the FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5 tragedy at HOUSTON's ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL, has died from his injuries. BLOUNT is the 10th fatality from the deadly crowd surge at the concert.

BLOUNT's father had taken the boy to the concert and when the deadly crowd surge began, EZRA was on his father's shoulders.

BLOUNT's family has filed suit against TRAVIS SCOTT and LIVE NATION, seeking at least $1 million in damages.

KNBC-TV/LOS ANGELES has more.

