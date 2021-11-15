Sold

RANDY MARKEL's MARKEL ENTERTAINMENT, LLC and TIM MCKERNAN's MECKERNAN PROPERTIES, LLC are selling Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN)/WOOD RIVER, IL-ST. LOUIS to DAVE ZOBRIST's ZOBRIST MEDIA, LLC for $450,000 and an LMA before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, COVENANT BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC is selling Religion WJSA-F/JERSEY SHORE, PA and W263AG/WILLIAMSPORT, PA to MONTROSE BROADCASTING CORP. for $475,000.

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION is swapping Contemporary Christian KEKL (K-LOVE)/MESQUITE, NV to ONDAS DE VIDA, INC. for K234BS/LAS VEGAS.

NEAL ARDMAN's NIA BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Tropical WMGG-A (RITMO 101.9)/EGYPT LAKE, FL and W270DU/TAMPA, FL to DRC BROADCASTING, INC. for $600,000 ($250,000 for a pre-closing time brokerage agreement, $350,000 in a promissory note). The buyer is also leasing the station's tower from the seller for $1,000/month for five years.

DAVID TIBBS' MUSIC GUILD INTERNATIONAL, INC. has closed on the return of Triple A-Variety WEXP/BRANDON, VT to WOODCHUCK RADIO, LLC along with $278,500 as part of the settlement of a lawsuit.

YOUR PUBLIC RADIO CORP., licensee of News-Talk-Jazz WYPR/BALTIMORE, has closed on the acquisition of Triple A WTMD/TOWSON-BALTIMORE from TOWSON STATE UNIVERSITY for $3 million.

LIVING WAY MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of W220EJ/WEEHAWKEN, NJ to AURICLE COMMUNICATIONS, licensee of primary station Variety WFMU/EAST ORANGE, NJ, for $374,000.

COLONIAL BEACH COMMUNITY FOUNDATION has closed on the donation of noncommercial Contemporary Christian WWER/COLONIAL BEACH, VA to COLONIAL BEACH COMMUNITY RADIO.

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of W242AA/BEACON HILL, MA to COSTA EAGLE RADIO VENTURES LP for $80,000. The primary station is listed as Contemporary Christian WUBG-A (K-LOVE)/METHUEN, MA.

ENTRAVISION HOLDINGS, LLC has closed on the sale of Spanish AC KGOL-A (LA SUAVECITA 1180)/HUMBLE-HOUSTON, TX to REHAN SIDDIQI's FM MEDIA VENTURES LLC for $125,000.

And ROCKY MOUNTAIN RADIO GROUP LLC has closed on the sale of Triple A KKVM (104.7 THE MILE)/VAIL, CO and its booster KKVM-FM3/DILLON, CO and Alternative KZYR (97.7 THE ZEPHYR)/AVON-VAIL, CO to KNS BROADCASTING, LLC for $695,000.

