December 10

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK has announced the lineup for the pre-JINGLE BALL 'ALL ACCESS LOUNGE' event on DECEMBER 10th noon-6p (ET). TAI VERDES, CHARLI XCX, OLIVER TREE, NESSA BARRETT, bbno$, MAE MULLER, and TREVOR DANIEL will perform at HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM, with CHLÖE making a "special appearance," and interactive displays and JINGLE BALLS ticket giveaways are scheduled.

Z100 JINGLE BALL 2021 will take place a few blocks away at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN with ED SHEERAN, DUA LIPA, JONAS BROTHERS, DOJA CAT, LIL NAS X, SAWEETIE, AJR, KANE BROWN, TATE MCRAE, BAZZI, and DIXIE D'AMELIO on the bill. ELVIS DURAN of the ELVIS DURAN AND THE Z100 MORNING SHOW will host with the entire Z100 team on-hand.

