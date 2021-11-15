Robert

PIERRE ROBERT is celebrating his 40th anniversary on the air at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA, and the station will air a month-long series of commemorative features on the market mainstay. ROBERT presently hosts middays on the heritage station after starting in 1981 as overnight host.

“To quote a little band from SAN FRANCISCO, ‘What a long, strange trip it’s been’… to which I would add wonderful and absolutely magical,” said ROBERT. “A thousand thanks to this radio station, its’ staff through the years, and most importantly our amazing loyal listeners, who have allowed me to continue the journey!”

“I've never worked with a more beloved air talent,” said WMMR PD and BEASLEY VP/Talent Development BILL WESTON. “Go to a concert with PIERRE ROBERT, you'll never make it around the concourse as he is stopped every 7 feet by an otherwise perfect stranger shouting, ‘Hey PIERRE!,’ typically followed by smiles, conversation, and a selfie -- only to be repeated steps away. It says something about him that his fans are unafraid of dismissal or rejection, trusting he's the same man they love listening to each day on WMMR. He is a gift to our city.”

Robert before WMMR’s 50th Birthday Concert with Bon Jovi on 5/3/18 (Photo: BP Miller / Chorus Photography)

« see more Net News