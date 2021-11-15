Adds Lansing Simulcast

MICHIGAN RADIO has taken over programming of LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE noncommercial Variety WLNZ (LCC RADIO 89.7)/LANSING, MI, simulcasting its News-Talk WUOM starting TODAY (11/15). The station will break from the simulcast for local shows produced by LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE on SATURDAYS at 1p and SUNDAYS at 6p (ET), starting in JANUARY. LCC defunded WLNZ last year and established a task force to determine how to continue broadcasting, and MICHIGAN RADIO, the UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN's NPR-affiliated radio network, proposed the arrangement, which is similar to its 2018 deal to air programming on ST. CLAIR COUNTY REGIONAL EDUCATIONAL SERVICE AGENCY's WRSX/PORT HURON.

"LCC is excited to enter into this broadcasting agreement with MICHIGAN RADIO," said LCC President STEVE ROBINSON. "We understand the pivotal role that community radio plays for our neighbors, and we are elated to provide essential news and information, cultural and public service programming to the Greater LANSING area.”

“MICHIGAN RADIO is delighted to expand our presence in the greater LANSING area with the addition of WLNZ 89.7 FM,” said MICHIGAN RADIO Exec. Dir./GM STEVE SCHRAM. “This innovative partnership with LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE will allow more people to have access to news and information on a clear and local FM signal. It underscores our stronger commitment to LANSING as the heart of MID-MICHIGAN and an important center for education, culture, government and business.”

« see more Net News