WARNER MUSIC GROUP Pres./WARNER MUSIC Artist Services MATT YOUNG has joined UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP as President of the company's merchandising division BRAVADO. YOUNG will be based in NEW YORK and will report to Pres./Global E-Commerce and Business Development RICHELLE PARHAM.

PARHAM said that YOUNG "has the leadership and vision to complement BRAVADO's stellar track-record of innovation and success. In his role, MATT will be a critical element of the ecosystem we have built to deliver unparalleled consumer-driven e-commerce, as well as ensure our artists are reaching their fans and new audiences around the world with exciting products and experiences."

YOUNG said, "I'm stoked to lead BRAVADO at this pivotal time and to build on the company's reputation as the leader in our industry. BRAVADO is known for creating innovative new opportunities for artists to meaningfully connect with their fans, both directly, on tour and through some of the most prominent retailers in the world. With RICHELLE and her team, BRAVADO will work closely with our roster of artists, as well as UMG's labels, territories and operating companies to take UMG's direct-to-consumer and merchandise strategy to an even greater level of success."

